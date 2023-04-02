Grin (GRIN) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $918,513.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,349.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00330755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00560743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00441221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

