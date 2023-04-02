Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0736 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $919,529.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,951.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00327520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00572070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00436470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

