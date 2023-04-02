Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $16.42. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 2,681,040 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

