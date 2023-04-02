GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Update

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.03. 1,178,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,396. The firm has a market cap of $779.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

