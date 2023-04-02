Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $311.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.