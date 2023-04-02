Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 777,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. 281,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.38.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.