General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

