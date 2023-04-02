Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $30.72 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

