G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 736,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,267. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

