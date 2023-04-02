FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NYSE RCI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.