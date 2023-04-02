FUNToken (FUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $752,995.00

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $69.75 million and approximately $752,995.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

