Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $656.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

