Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amundi grew its stake in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Trading Up 1.5 %

FRO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Frontline has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

