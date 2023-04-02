FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

