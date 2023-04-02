Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.