Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $205.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,882 shares of company stock worth $1,547,666. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

