FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,074,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 455,512 shares of company stock valued at $40,793,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstCash Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.