First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. 86,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,069. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

