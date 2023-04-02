First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. 86,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,069. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.