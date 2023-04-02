First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth $539,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.