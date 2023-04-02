Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Update

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

