Filecoin Price Reaches $5.71 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $131.94 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00020133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 411,616,894 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

