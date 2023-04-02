Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 18,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of FATE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,814,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,282. The firm has a market cap of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

