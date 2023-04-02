Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 689,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Fanhua Trading Up 3.3 %
FANH stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 40,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,377. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.06. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
