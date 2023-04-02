Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANHGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 689,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Fanhua Trading Up 3.3 %

FANH stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 40,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,377. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.06. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Stories

