Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $662.75

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $662.75 and traded as low as $650.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $665.12, with a volume of 4,194 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.75 and its 200 day moving average is $580.36. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

