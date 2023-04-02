Exeter Financial LLC Sells 620 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $87.14. 2,674,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

