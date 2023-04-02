Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,450,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

