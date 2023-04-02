Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,625. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

