Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Exelixis Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of EXEL opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis
In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.