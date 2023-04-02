Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Exelixis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

