Ethereum (ETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.72 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,822.33 or 0.06392615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.51 billion and $5.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

