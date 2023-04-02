Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRGV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $295.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $368,000 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $185,727,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC now owns 7,552,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% in the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 316,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $21,416,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

