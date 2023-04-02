Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

