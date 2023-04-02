Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.