Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

