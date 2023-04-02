Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

