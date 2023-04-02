Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

EXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 1,415,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,655. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 139,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

