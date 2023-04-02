Eastern Bank Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

