Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

