Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Dynatronics
