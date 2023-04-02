Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.74 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

