Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 74,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545. The company has a market capitalization of $500.27 million, a PE ratio of -305.54 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

