DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 15.9 %

DRTT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 10,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 195.48% and a negative net margin of 31.92%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

