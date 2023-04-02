Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,310

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Burberry Group stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

