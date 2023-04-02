Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.02 ($57.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.45.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

