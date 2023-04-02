Desjardins Trims goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price to C$165.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHMEF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

goeasy Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. goeasy has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading

