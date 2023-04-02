Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU)

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$206.22 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

