Derbend Asset Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Derbend Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

