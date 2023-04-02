DEI Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $944.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00327579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.