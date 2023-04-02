DAO Maker Price Hits $1.54 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $232.56 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00005441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

