Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $17.30 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

VIPS opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

