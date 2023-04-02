Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.1 %

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 2,614,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.56. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

