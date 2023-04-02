D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 17.9% in March

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HEPS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. The firm had revenue of $297.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

