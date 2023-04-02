Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 666,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,542,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 195,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 168,712 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,314,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.7 %

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

